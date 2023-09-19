Talk Sooner teams up with local pizzerias to help parents & kids talk about substance abuse awareness

September is National Family Meals Month, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate by bringing everyone together over food. TalkSooner is teaming up with several local pizzerias in West Michigan to share space and create conversation about substance abuse during their "Any Way You Slice It, Prevention Matters," campaign.

Pizzarias are attaching fliers to every pizza box and giving away complimentary pizza cutters, while supplies last, for walk-in customers to inspire parents to have those important conversations with their kids.

The following restaurants are participating in the promotion:



Russo's, Wyoming

Cadena Brothers, Muskegon

Don Pietro's, Holland

Chuckwagon, Ludington

Pompeii's, Baldwin

For additional resources, visit talksooner.org.