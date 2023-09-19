Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Talk Sooner teams up with local pizzerias to help parents & kids talk about substance abuse awareness

Any Way You Slice It, Prevention Matters
Posted at 12:00 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 12:00:01-04

September is National Family Meals Month, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate by bringing everyone together over food. TalkSooner is teaming up with several local pizzerias in West Michigan to share space and create conversation about substance abuse during their "Any Way You Slice It, Prevention Matters," campaign.

Pizzarias are attaching fliers to every pizza box and giving away complimentary pizza cutters, while supplies last, for walk-in customers to inspire parents to have those important conversations with their kids.

The following restaurants are participating in the promotion:

  • Russo's, Wyoming
  • Cadena Brothers, Muskegon
  • Don Pietro's, Holland
  • Chuckwagon, Ludington
  • Pompeii's, Baldwin

For additional resources, visit talksooner.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book