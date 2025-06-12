Take Steps to benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation in West Michigan

Living with inflammatory bowel disease or IBD affects thousands of individuals across the country. The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation's largest fundraising event, "Take Steps", aims to raise awareness, provide education, and offer resources and advocacy for those impacted.

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is hosting their annual "Take Steps" fundraising event, with proceeds benefiting medical research, treatment, and support for those living with IBD.

This year's Take Steps will be June 21 at Dwight Lydell Park in Comstock Park. Check-in opens at 10 A.M., with the program beginning at 11:30 A.M. It is free to attend for all ages.

For more information, visit takesteps.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

