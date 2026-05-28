Take steps against IBD with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's annual walk

Inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, is an umbrella term for a group of conditions that cause inflammation, swelling, and discomfort along the digestive tract. The most common of these include ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, and there is no cure for these conditions.

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's largest fundraising event is "Take Steps", where all proceeds raised go towards medical research and treatment breakthroughs for these conditions. In West Michigan, the annual walk returns to Millennium Park on Saturday, June 13 beginning at 10 A.M.

Take Steps is a walk around the park that is open to all ages beginning at 11:30 A.M. that day. While the walk and community is an important part of the event, different teams are also accepting donations to the cause. To date, over $500 million has been invested in ground-breaking research and over three million connections have been made through patients and professionals from education, support, and advocacy programs from the foundation.

While the event is free to attend, registration is required and can be done online.

Lauren Wyngarden from the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Michigan Chapter visited the Morning Mix alongside Crohn's advocates Bella Beck and Owen Graham to talk about the event.

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