Take part in winter fun at the JCI Greater Muskegon Snowfest on Jan. 28

The JCI Greater Muskegon 37th annual Snowfest is bringing the winter fun to the Muskegon community on January 28.

The downtown winter festival features popular events such as the “Battle of the Bowls Chili Cook-Off” and a Cornhole Tournament.

The Cornhole Tournament will run on Western Avenue between 4th and 3rd Streets. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Legends Bar and Grille with the tournament kicking off at 10 a.m. The cost to play is $40 per cornhole team of 2. Those wanting to compete in the popular tournament should register early!

The Snow Volleyball Tournament will run on Western Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets. Registration begins and 9 a.m. and team play is to kick off at 10:00 am. The cost to participate is $60 per team of 6.

The Battle of the Bowls Soup and Chili Cook-off will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Concourse of the Trinity Health Arena in Downtown Muskegon. Tasting tickets cost $15 for 10 tickets.

The festival will be followed by an after-party at Unruly Brewing Company.

Stay up to date on events during Snowfest by following them on Facebook.