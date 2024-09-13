Take part in Meijer's Simply Give Double Match Day on Sept. 14

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Many are familiar with the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program during the annual Meijer LPGA Classic, but this program has been a year-round initiative since 2008. The retailer continues to help local food pantries keep their shelves stocked through their Simply Give Double Match Days.

The next Meijer Simply Give Double Match Day is on Saturday, September 14. For every $10 a customer gives, Meijer will double that and give $20, totally $30 to the Simply Give hunger relief program.

This signature program has generated more than $90 million thanks to the continued generosity and support of Meijer customers, team members and food pantry partners who are committed to helping feed hungry families.

