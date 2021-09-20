Take a virtual cruise and shopping spree at Fashion & Frolic

Hop aboard a cruise ship without packing one thing! Stay home in your comfy clothes as Muskegon's Women's Division Chamber of Commerce's largest fundraiser takes you on a YouTube adventure with shopping and more!

Fashion Frolic is the WDCCs largest fundraiser that supports general funds to help community efforts throughout Muskegon County year-round. The event includes a Style Show, vendor marketplace with local shops, a silent auction and a first-ever 50/50 raffle for a chance to win $5,000.

This year’s theme is Fantasy Cruise, which is a pre-recorded virtual cruise culminating in a live show via YouTube on a luxury ship that travels around the globe while passengers enjoy a runway Style Show and have shopping opportunities at the vendor marketplace featuring items from local retailers such as Down to Earth, Posh by Pitkin and Figgs Boutique.

Destiny will travel from Juneau, Alaska, and stop at ports in Hawaii, Cabo San Lucas, St. Thomas, and Santorini, Greece before returning to the Port of Muskegon. During the journey, passengers will enjoy a runway Style Show and have shopping opportunities at the Vendor Marketplace in the Virgin Island, as well as the silent auction with unique bidding opportunities.

People can purchase tickets to attend the YouTube event, and have access to the Style Show, Vendor Marketplace and the unique silent auction. The silent auction is run through mobile bidding and opens at 8 a.m. on Sept. 30. To register, please go to m.silentauctionpro.com and select Group #1344.

Fashion and Frolic will take place on September 30 at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube.

Tickets are $25 each. Purchase tickets and learn more at womensdivision.org.