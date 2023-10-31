Take a trip to Detroit's La Jalisciense to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

Halloween isn't the only holiday celebrated this time of year, it's also the season of Dia de lost Muertos, or Day of the Dead. For those who find themselves on the east side of the state for the holiday, there's a celebration taking place at La Jalisciense on November 2.

Festival de Día de Los Muertos will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. in La Jalisciense’s parking lot, located at 3923 Vernor Highway, Detroit, to celebrate the rich traditions of Día de Los Muertos.

The restaurant will transform its parking lot into a lively “tianguis” (open-air market) featuring local vendors, as well as giving visitors the chance to taste La Jalisciense’s food and join together to celebrate this traditional holiday.

Tickets are $5 to attend this special event.