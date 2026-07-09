Take a stroll for epilepsy awareness and support

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which electrical brain activity is abnormal, resulting in seizures. One in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime, and the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan provides resources to those affected with the disorder through seizure recognition training, support services, educational resources, and advocacy.

One of those community resource events, the "Stroll For Epilepsy" has brought the West Michigan community together for epilepsy support for over 20 years, and the event returns to the Frederik Meijer Gardens on Saturday, July 11 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Activities begin at 9 A.M., where attendees will hear personal testimonies of individuals and families living with epilepsy. Live music and a fundraising raffle will also be part of the pre-walk activities. The walk begins at 10 A.M. through the Gardens with a ceremony and award presentation.

The walk can be registered in-person and virtually. Registration is $30 for adults, $20 for children under 12, and free for infants. All event proceeds benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.

Visit epilepsymichigan.org/stroll-for-epilepsy for more information and to register.

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