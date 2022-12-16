Watch Now
Take a peak behind the curtain at St. Cecilia Music Center's education program

Engaging with members of the community through music
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 10:26:00-05

Music lives here, which is the tagline for the St. Cecilia Music Center in Grand Rapids. Nothing could be more accurate, and they have plenty of wonderful opportunities beyond their amazing concerts.

Michelle got a peak behind the curtain to see how St. Cecilia makes connections with the community through their educational programs.

St. Cecilia is located at 24 Ransom Avenue in Downtown Grand Rapids.

To see all of the dates and times of concerts, and to purchase tickets, visit scmc-online.org or call (616) 459-2224.

