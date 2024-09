Ada Hotel recently opened up in the Village of Ada, and within the past few months folks have discovered an evening with great food and craft cocktails at the hotel's restaurants.

Chef Jason Tillman, head chef of The Post Tavern and Rix restaurants, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to showcase the variety of foods these restaurants offer.

Ada Hotel is located at 7415 River St.

