Take a family vacation this holiday season at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Holly Jolly Dayz is back at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, and they have "Snow much fun" planned all December long. Meet some reindeer, watch Baffling Ball the Magician perform his wintery magic, then stay and play at the waterpark. For the full month calendar and to reserve your stay go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Wake-up Christmas morning with a breakfast buffet, or dine-out for Christmas dinner and enjoy Soaring Eagle's specials. The breakfast buffet will be available from 8 a.m. until noon. Think pancakes, a cinnamon roll casserole, or biscuits and gravy just to name a few selections.

The dinner specials will run from 12:30 until close and include your choice of garlic herb roasted hen or the citrus molasses glazed ham. For dessert, a warm apple pie a la mode. Check out their website for New Year's Eve and Day menus.

There are even more add-ons you can enjoy when staying in a room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. With the birthday add-on, you can get candy, a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a card from Gizi. Or, you can get a fresh cookie and milk delivered directly to your room with the Cookie-Monster add-on. Get both of these specials by calling (989)-817-4825.

College students can now get a special day pass for the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. It's just $12 per person on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 989-817-4801 and ask for the College Student Day Pass special, and have a student ID upon arrival.

The holiday shopping season has begun, and a visit to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel isn't your average cookie-cutter gift. You can now choose from a variety of gift card options or choose a dollar value of your own.

Even more reason to wish for a snow day, if your school is closed because of the weather, and it's safe enough to drive, treat the kids to a day at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel for only $10 per person. Kids 3 and under are free. Snow passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They recommend calling ahead to check availability and to reserve your passes call (989)-817-4801.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.