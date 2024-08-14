Take a family trip to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel before summer ends

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Heatwave Splashdown

Now through September 2, cool down with this hot deal! Receive up to 15 percent off the standard room rate, four waterpark passes, and a dining deal. This dining deal includes a large one-topping pizza, breadsticks, and four fountain drinks.

Book your stay by calling 877-2EAGLE2.

Double the Fun

End the summer with twice as much fun by staying two nights at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel! Buy one night at the hotel, and get the second night for $40. Take advantage of this deal now through August 31, but it's not available on the 19th or 24th.

Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party

If you're looking to celebrate a summer birthday, look no further than Soaring Eagle's Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party. Get all-day access in a private cabana, plus water park passes for you and eight guests. Each party also comes with eight bottles of water and 12 delicious cupcakes. They start at $299.

Fall Savings

Celebrate even more savings on your birthday with this promotion now until October 31. If you have a fall birthday, you can get 30 percent off traditional birthday packages, or take $20 off the Cabana Birthday Party special.

For more information, questions, or to book a birthday party, call 989-817-4825 to speak with a party planning specialist.

Summer Swim Lessons

Soaring Eagle's lifeguard team will be visiting their friends at the Hill Campground next month to provide swim lessons in their outdoor pool.

The session runs from now through August 11, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Classes are for ages 3 to 11 years old.

Visit thehillcampground.com for full details. Spots will fill up fast, so call 1-877-2EAGLE2 to register

Hideaway RV Park

If you're ready to take your camper on an adventure, Soaring Eagle Hideaway RV Park is the place to go. This upscale RV destination boosts 67 sites nestled beside a 42-acre lake with 50-foot concrete pads, asphalt approaches, full hookups, and individual fire rings.

Canoe and watercraft rentals are available and fishing is encouraged. There's also a large community fire ring while you learn of the seven grandfather teachings of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

The RV park is near Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, and all Soaring Eagle properties.

The Retreat

If you're looking for a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider The Retreat at Soaring Eagle. This space features European design influences and bold colors, offering unlimited flexibility with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. All suites feature kitchen and living areas, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and a private washer and dryer to make an extended stay at The Retreat feel like home.

Walk out the door, and you're in the middle of everything. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is adjacent to The Retreat and Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is less than two miles away. Book a room today at retreatatsoaringeagle.com.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.