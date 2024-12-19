Take a Christmas vacation with Santa at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Holly Jolly Dayz

During the month of December, enjoy "Holly Jolyl Dayz." All the cheer and festivities start on Friday! From 4 to 5:30 p.m., there will be crafts in the lobby, from 5 to 6 a hot cocoa car, and from 6 to 9, caricatures are back. Find the rest of the Holly Jolly Dayz schedule on their website and Facebook page.

Splash Saver

Ready for another great deal? take advantage of the Splash Saver! For just $60, get four waterpark day passes and one large pizza. To reserve your passes, call (989)-817-4801.

Gift Cards

You can win Christmas by giving a gift card from the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Buy a gift card and receive a $20 VIP card that can be used on food or merchandise. Call 877-232-4532 to get yours or stop by today.

Snow Day Splash Passes

If your school gets a snow day, make it a swim day! If road conditions allow, treat the kids to a day at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel for only $10 per person! Kids 3 and under are free!

Snow passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Check availability and reserve your passes at 1.989.817.4801

Santa Buffet

With the holiday season in full swing, bring the kids to see Santa Claus at Bhakad (Soaring Eagle Family Restaurant) for a delicious Santa buffet. Come see Jolly Saint Nick now through December 22 from 8 a.m. to noon and enjoy some tasty breakfast foods. The cost is $7-$12 for kids and $20 for adults.

Christmas Dinner

Then on Christmas day, if you're away for the holidays and want a warm, delicious meal, join the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel for a traditional holiday dinner.

You'll have a choice of glazed ham, or sirloin steak. Meals cost $25 or less, and $12 for kids age 12 and under. Reservations are highly encouraged.

New Years Eve Party

Ring in the new year with your favorite blue and orange puppies at Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel on December 31. There will be arts and crafts and crystal engraved mementos... Caricatures... Character appearances from two very famous Heeler pups, and then dance the night away to a DJ dance party.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.