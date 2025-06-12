Take a bite out of Grand Rapids Public Museum's summer exhibit: "Sharks"

Sharks are some of the world's oldest animal species, existing for over 450 million years. Often misunderstood, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's newest exhibit, "Sharks", aims to dispel those myths and educate the public on what makes sharks so fascinating.

The exhibit runs through August 31, and will feature life-sized shark models, audiovisual and media presentations, hands-on displays that include touch-table models and casts, climate change's impact on habitats, and more!

The exhibit is also free with museum general admission. Kent County children residents receive free admission every day, while Kent County adult residents receive discounted admission and free parking.

GRPM's hours Monday through Friday are 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with Saturday and Sundays operating from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Joined with a shark, Kellie Rosekrans, Director of Marketing at GRPM, spoke to Todd and Michelle about what else museum visitors can expect this summer!

For more information, visit grpm.org/sharks.

