Football and food go hand-in-hand, and there's no better way to get set for the game than at a great tailgate party!

Chef Anne Hicks joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the patio to share some easy entrees and appetizers people can make on game day with the Altogas Grill.

To get these recipes and discover even more, visit her Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok