Tailgate recipes for Game Day by Meijer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

There are so many reasons to get busy in the kitchen, and one of them is football! Whether prepping for a tailgate or having the crew over to watch your favorite team, Meijer has everything needed to make the party special.

Chef Brian Williams works in product development at Meijer and joins the Morning Mix in the studio to share some inspiration on what to serve during the next tailgate.

Certified Angus Beef Philly Cheese Steak Sliders



2 pounds Certified Angus Beef ® Bertolino shaved steak

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon canola oil, divided

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1-1/2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 package pull-apart Hawaiian rolls,12 per pack

6 slices provolone cheese

2 tablespoons butter, melted

additional coarse salt for topping

Instructions

Preheat a large skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil, onion and bell pepper. Sear until they start to soften, 5 minutes. Remove from pan; increase heat to high.

Add remaining tablespoon of canola oil and shaved steak. Season with salt and pepper; sear until well browned and no pink remains, stirring often, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in reserved peppers and onions; turn off heat.

Preheat oven to 300° F. Prepare rolls by cutting full pack of 12 horizontally to create a top and bottom layer. Place bottom layer on a baking sheet and top with 6 slices of cheese, shingled to cover evenly. Top with beef, pepper-onion mixture and top bun layer.

Brush roll tops with melted butter, sprinkle the center of each bun with a pinch of salt. Bake 15 minutes. Using a serrated knife, slice between each roll for individual sliders.

Meijer Trail Mix No Bake Cookies



1 cup sugar

¼ cup unsweetened baking cocoa

½ cup butter

½ cup milk

½ cup peanut butter

1 tbsp vanilla extract

3 cup rolled or quick oats

1¼ cup Meijer Trail Mix

Instructions

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a baking mat.

2. Stir together sugar, baking cocoa, butter, and milk in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent scorching.

3. Remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter and vanilla until smooth. Stir in oats until combined. Add trail mix and stir to combine.

4. Drop batter by heaping tablespoon (or use an ice cream scoop) onto prepared baking sheet. Gently press to shape into a cookie. I used the back of my scoop to do this. Top with additional M&M's, if desired.

5. Place baking sheet in the refrigerator and allow to cool for at least 30 minutes. If your house is warm, you may want to continue to store the cookies in the refrigerator.

Find more tailgating recipe inspiration at meijer.com.

