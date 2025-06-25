The third annual Taco and Tequila Fest returns to Grand Rapids for a day of food, festivities, and a variety of alcoholic beverages. The festival will be June 28 at Riverside Park from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Free parking will be available, as well as shade and picnic tables. Over 10 food vendors will be present along with over 165 different tequilas, margaritas, beers, and ciders.

Two types of general admission tickets will be available, featuring food & alcoholic beverages, or food & non-alcoholic beverages. A general admission ticket including alcoholic beverages will offer patrons eight drink sampling tickets and five food sampling tickets.

General admission tickets for those looking to consume non-alcoholic beverages will receive three pop or water sampling tickets and five food sampling tickets.

VIP access will begin at 3 P.M. and will provide guests with 12 drink sampling tickets and 10 food sampling tickets.

Tickets range from $29.99 to $59.99, with event proceeds benefitting Friends of the River, a non-profit working to improve water quality, access, and awareness on Michigan rivers.

Head to grtacoandtequilafest.com for more information.

