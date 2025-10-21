Sweet Encounter Bakery’s Mission: Make Dessert Accessible for All!

Nikki Thompson Frazier, the founder of Sweet Encounter Bakery, proves that a business built on passion and purpose is truly a recipe for success. What started as a mother’s necessity has bloomed into a movement that champions both delicious dessert and radical community inclusion.

The inspiration for Sweet Encounter came directly from Nikki’s home kitchen. Like many families, Nikki’s was impacted by food allergies, specifically her daughters’ need for safe desserts. This experience led her to create exceptionally delicious recipes that are gluten-free, peanut-free, and tree-nut-free, ensuring everyone at the table could enjoy a sweet treat without worry. The bakery’s signature items, the Cupcakes in a Jar, have become a national phenomenon.

The bakery provides the tangible treats, but her platform, which includes the YouTube show Sweet Life with Nikki and her upcoming cookbook, provides the inspiration. Whether through a story, a recipe, or a sweet moment, Nikki is here to cheer people on, "one jar, one story, one sweet encounter at a time.”

