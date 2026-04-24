Sweet Details GR offers new open studio hours this spring

Sweet Details GR offer dessert decorating classes, ranging from cakes to cupcakes to cookies. Located inside Alma Mia Studio in Knapp's Corner, the workshops are offering new open studio hours this spring, where classes and workshops are offered on Wednesdays, and open studio is offered Thursday to Saturday.

On May 20 at 5:30 P.M., attendees can learn decorating techniques for French Macarons Atelier, perfect as a Mother's Day gift this year! Registration is $115 for the class and registration details can be found on Eventbrite.

Sweet Details and Alma Mia owner Vanessa Shmanske returned to the Morning Mix to share more, as well as decorate spring-like rainbow cookies with Todd and Michelle!

Visit sweetdetailsgr.com for more information.

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