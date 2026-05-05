SWAG recognizes Grand Rapids' young leaders at inaugural Kids Choice Awards

Succeeding While Achieving Greatness, or SWAG, have been teaching life skills to Grand Rapids youth since 2016, using cultural icons' and hip hop artists' lyrics, life stories, and more to reach youth creatively. These programs foster health and wellness lessons outside of academic, social, and mental health needs, while engaging in community partnerships and outreach.

Those young kids are set to be recognized at SWAG's Kids Choice Awards, being held this year at the Heart of West Michigan United Way on Saturday, May 16 from 2 to 5 P.M. Local young leaders from ages 13 to 24 will be recognized in five award categories: Game Changer, Scholar on the Rise, Overcoming Hardship, Community Service, and Leadership & Innovation.

The awards come as the SWAG Youth Leadership Council are planning and leading the event, recognizing their peers in the first youth-lead awards event for Grand Rapids.

Members of the public are invited to attend. Event tickets are $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Those interested in nominating a recipient can do so online.

SWAG co-founder Wardell Frazier Jr and SWAG Youth Leadership Council president Victor Abwe sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit swaggr.org for more information on the organization.

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