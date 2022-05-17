Support young entrepreneurs at the Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair

The Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair is returning to Ada on Saturday, where people can shop from dozens of shops created by kids.

Dozens of children, ages 5-14, develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at the one-day marketplace.

Items sold range from baked goods to drinks, to jewelry, and some innovative inventions that make adults say, "I wish I thought of that!"

Businesses will be judged by local entrepreneurs to win cash prizes.

The Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair will take place at The Community Church Ada, located at 7239 Thornapple River Dr.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21.

Learn more by visiting grchildrensbusinessfair.com or following them on Facebook and Instagram.