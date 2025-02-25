Support National Broadway Theatre at the Magic of Motown Gala on March 8

There are so many talented, local individuals who thrive on stage and want to share their gifts with the world. When it comes to opportunities in West Michigan, it's mostly a volunteer job, execpt for the National Broadway Theatre. It's the only professional, paying, non-profit theatre company in Grand Rapids.

Theater-lovers can help these actors earn money off their talent by supporting the National Broadway Theatre at the upcoming Magic of Motown Gala on March 8.

The fundraiser will feature a live Motown performance directed by Scott Patrick Bell, that will have you dancing the night away. The evening begins with a pre-show cocktail hour, catered dinner and dessert. Guests can also bid on exciting raffle baskets filled with incredible prizes.

The fundraiser will take place at the Ballroom at McKay Tower. Pre-show cocktail hour will start at 6 p.m. followed by the Motown Show and dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $90 a person, or $700 for a table of 8.

To learn more, visit NationalBroadwayTheatre.org.

