This year’s Bee Brave 5K Walk/Run is hoping to hit a significant milestone. It is the 15th year for the event and over those years nearly one million dollars has been raised. This is the year they hope to reach that total.

This family friendly fun walk/run helps raise money for breast cancer research at places like the Van Andel Institute. Pat Ringnalda and Chris Bartnick stopped by the Morning Mix to share more.

To sign up for the race go to beebrave.com.