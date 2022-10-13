Support IBD community at 9th annual Harvest and Hops

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation prepares to host its 9th annual Harvest and Hops fundraiser event on October 21.

Harvest & Hops supports the local IBD community in West Michigan, with all proceeds benefiting the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

The fun-filled evening includes a silent auction, local honorees, a touching and impactful program, beer samples from local breweries, guest speakers, delicious food, and more.

The event will take place at The Goei Center at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased here.