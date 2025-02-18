Support Grand Rapids parks by attending the Love Your Parks fundraiser this weekend

Grand Rapids is a great place to live and work, and a big reason for that is all the amazing parks! However, to keep those parks amazing, the community needs to support the groups and organizations that take care of them. One of the ways to do that is to attend an upcoming fundraiser, Love Your Parks.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks will host their outdoor winter fundraising event, Love Your Parks on February 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Richmond Park.

This ticketed event welcomes individuals of all ages to learn more about Friends while directly supporting their work in parks, trees, and trails throughout the City.

Parks don’t receive the same love in the winter months, but at this special event, attendees will enjoy:



Heated tent with live Music from Venus Flyy Trap

Local Food Trucks & Custom Cocktail and Mocktail options

Hot cocoa and Coffee from Eden Cafe

Live fire performances and

Fireside Chats to learn s’more about Friends & their goals for a Greener Grand Rapids.

There will be chances to win outdoor gear and experiences from generous partners like Premier, Terra Firma, Bill & Paul’s, and more! Of course, this outdoor winter event will have plenty of opportunities to stay warm.

Ticket information and sponsorship opportunities can be found at friendsofgrparks.org.

