"Super Trouper: An Evening Of ABBA!" a fundraiser for the National Broadway Theatre

Posted at 11:03 AM, Jan 15, 2024
From Mamma Mia to Dancing Queen, the iconic music of Abba wants to make people get up and dance. The National Broadway Theatre is taking Abba's greatest hits and performing them at an upcoming fundraiser on February 3.

Join the National Broadway Theatre at The LIT GR for "Super Trouper: An Evening Of ABBA." All songs will be performed by West Michigan talent, complete with costumes and high energy!

Enjoy a cash bar while munching on delicious catered Hors d'oeuvres provided by local restaurants. Gift baskets from local businesses will be available to bid on.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is from 7-9 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at NationalBroadwayTheatre.org.

