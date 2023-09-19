Watch Now
Sunspace West Michigan can transform unused space into an all-season sunroom

Posted at 11:35 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 11:35:04-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Getting the most out of your living space can sometimes mean expanding it beyond your home's main walls. For those who have decks, Sunspace of West Michigan can take the space underneath it and transform it into something amazing!

Todd went to Sunspace of West Michigan to check out the different styles, sunroom options, and more the company has to offer to expand and renovate your home.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about their services, visit sunspacewestmichigan.com.

