Sunspace of West Michigan's Sun Deck Checklist: What to do to prepare for summer

Summer weather is brewing, which means it's time to get the deck ready for all to enjoy! Sunspace of West Michigan shares its checklist of what you need to do before enjoying your deck all season long.

First, check the structure to ensure there are no spots that are rotting or unstable.

Also, when cleaning the deck, don't use a pressure washer when cleaning a wooden deck. The water won't necessarily clean the wood; it will just spray all over the place and it's not a good idea to use a toxic cleaner with the kids around.

If the wooden deck is holding heat, spray it off with the hose to cool it down before sitting out for an afternoon of enjoyment.

To learn more visit sunspacewestmichigan.com or call (616)-249-8712.

Home Sweet Home segment is sponsored by Sunspace West Michigan.