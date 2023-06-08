Watch Now
Sunspace of West Michigan: Proper ways to clean your deck

Posted at 11:40 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 11:40:27-04

Summer is the time of year when home decks are used the most, so it's important to keep up on maintenance and cleanliness before the season.

When cleaning a deck, don't use a pressure washer because a wood deck will fray. Also, don't use a toxic cleaner, especially with children around.

For a wooden deck, spray it off with a hose to cool it down so people don't burn their feet. Otherwise, people can upgrade to an aluminum deck that doesn't absorb heat, which is available at Sunspace of West Michigan.

To learn more, visit sunspacewestmichigan.com or call (616) 249-8712.

