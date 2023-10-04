Watch Now
Sunspace of West Michigan: How to maintain your privacy wall

Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 11:44:47-04

Do you currently have a wooden privacy wall fence picket? One of the things you need to do is wash it with a hose and some deck wash. Check the screws and reattach them to any loose pickets.

If the fence isn't working anymore, Sunspace of West Michigan offers privacy walls made of aluminum and acrylic that you will no longer have to worry about maintenance.

To learn more, visit sunspacewestmichigan.com or call (616) 249-8712.

