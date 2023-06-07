Watch Now
Sunspace of West Michigan: How to clean verticle four-track windows

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 07, 2023
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For those who have a vertical four-track window, here is a good way to clean them!

Take the panels out from the frame to spray them down with the hose to remove the pollen and dust. Cleaning them this way will protect the vinyl and keep it flexible for a lifetime.

Wanting to upgrade to better windows? Four-track windows are available for purchase at Sunspace of West Michigan.

To learn more, visit sunspacewestmichigan.com or call (616) 249-8712.

