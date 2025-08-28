Sun Communities raising money for two Ronald McDonald House Charities hospitality homes

Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan was established in 1990. They offer a home-away-from home for families who have hospitalized children staying in Grand Rapids. Through Ronald McDonald House Charities, families do not need to pay for lodging, warm meals are served, and most importantly, families are able to stay closer to their children receiving medical care.

Sun Communities, a manufactured housing company nationwide, is holding a friendly competition between Ann Arbor and West Michigan through September 30. Each region is raising funds to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities for the respective cities.

Community residents, guests, and vendors have QR codes available across their locations, allowing residents to donate to RMHC from their phones. Donation drop-off boxes at Sun Communities' locations throughout West Michigan are also available.

Heather Rector, Division Vice President for Sun Communities, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the competition and how the rest of West Michigan can participate.

Visit suncommunities.com to look for a list of West Michigan locations featuring QR codes and donation boxes. You can also visit rmhcwm.org for more information. You can also find Sun Communities on Facebook.

