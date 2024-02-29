Sump Pumps and Sewage Pumps: Bergsma Plumbing shares what you need to know

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Spring is quickly approaching, which means heavy rainfall is on the way. In that transition from winter to spring, along with melting snow and persistent rainfall, homeowners may worry about their basement flooding.

While not all homes need sump pumps, it's an important question homeowners should ask themselves. Bergsma Plumbing are West Michigan's experts to call to find out whether or not a home needs a sump pump, and which kind is needed.

Sump pumps can prevent basement water damage, mold, and mildew so homeowners don't have to budget for expensive repairs the next time it rains hard.

Michelle went to talk to the plumbing experts at their facility in Rockford to ask for advice on who should have a sump pump and sewer pump installed, and which equipment is best for each type of home.

A sump pump is installed in the lowest point of the basement. When it rains, water seeps through the soil or is directed by drains until it enters a special pit designed for your sump pump. The water is then pumped out of the house so the basement stays dry.

