Summit Marine shares why a boat lift can protect your watercraft this summer

Warmer days are causing many to catch spring fever, and dream of sunny summer days on the boat. From boats to beaches, lake houses, and more, learn more about all of those things at the Grand Rapids Cottage Show at DeVos Place.

Summit Marine is one of the vendors appearing at the show, and they specialize in steel boat lifts that protect boats, jet skis, and other watercraft when not in use. They appeared on the Morning Mix to share why boat lifts are a great investment into one of the most expensive investments a person can make.

Inside DeVos Place, visitors can shop and compare designers, furnishings, lakefront builders and realtors, boats, docks, vacation services, and financing, all in one place, ready to help summers at the cottage be memorable.

Seminars will be led by respected experts all weekend on topics including Rentals, Building on the Water, Shoreline Management, Succession Planning, Searching for a Vacation Home, Cottage Decor Tips, and more.

Plus, there will be an actual beach inside DeVos Place! A perfect place for the kids to play, and watch a professional sand sculptor at work building a giant sand castle.

Special for Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. join The Dock Party. Come hear local musician Jeremy VerWys, sample food, grab a lemonade or a specialty cocktail, and enjoy the sights and sounds of summer.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will take place on the following dates and times:

March 24: 12 to 9 p.m.

March 25: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 26: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult admission costs $12 and children 6-14 are $5. Children under 5 get in for free.

For a complete list of vendors and seminars, visit showspan.com/clg.