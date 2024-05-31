Summer Wonder begins June 3 at Kent District Library

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Summer break for students is around the corner, and while kids undoubtedly are excited for long, lazy days, it won't be long before some of them proclaim they're "bored."

Then there's the "summer slide," the learning loss that happens when kids aren't engaged in class. Kent District Library has a solution to prevent boredom and the summer slide with the Summer Wonder challenge.

The challenge is designed for multiple learning styles to keep families engaged and inspired. KDL is excited to bring a spectacular summer of outdoor discovery, scavenger hunts, reading, STEAM activities, and lots of fun for everyone.

Summer Wonder takes place June 3 - August 9. Check out all the activities KDL has planned at kdl.org/summer.

