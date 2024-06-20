Summer Solstice Concert happening June 20 at Blandford Nature Center

Enjoy a sunset concert inspired by the beauty and nature of Michigan as the Summer Solstice brings the official start of summer. Blandford Nature Center is hosting an evening of music to celebrate and connect with the Earth the evening of June 20.

From 6:30 to 9 p.m. enjoy music from Steve Leaf and Izzy Saylor. Leaf is a nature-inspired musician with an ambient project featuring sparse compositions of drum machine, synthesizer, vocals, and guitar perfect for vibing out in nature with friends and family. Saylor is one of Blandford’s own Environmental Educators and indie folk musician who allows space for the natural environment to weave itself between lyrics and instrumentation.

Tickets cost $8 for members, non-members are $12, and kids under 12 get in for free.

Get more details at blandfordnaturecenter.org.

