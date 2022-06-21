Summer Fun & Travel must-haves with Sherri from MomHint

Summer is finally here and whether you are enjoying time at home with family or finally hitting the road for the first time in years for summer travel, you'll need the right gear to ensure summer fun. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, shares some great summer ideas for your family.

True North

True North Pure Energy Seltzer - 12 pack on Amazon - $17.99-$24.99

True North Pure Energy Seltzer is a Plant-Based Clean Energy Drink with zero artificial flavors, colors, sugar, sweeter or calories.

It has about half the caffeine as coffeehouse brewed coffee, on an ounce-per-ounce basis, but still gives you a pick-me-up.

It’s seltzer with energy.

Available in six flavors: Cucumber Lime, Black Cherry, Mandarin Yuzu, Watermelon Mist, Grapefruit Lemonade, White Peach Pear.

Visit truenorthenergy.com to find where to buy in stores and online including on Amazon.

LIVELY

The Ruched Plunge Bralette ($55), High Waist Bikini ($55), The Ruched Bikini ($55) (Purchase a swim top & bottom together and save $15 for a total of $95 for the set!) | The One-Piece - Colorblock - $75

LIVELY is a community and brand creating a new category of lingerie called Leisurée, with a collection of products including bras, undies, swimwear, and loungewear.

LIVELY Swim is activewear-inspired with retro-inspired style delivering a supportive and ultra- flattering feel that will be your new go-to-summer swimwear.

The collection has a range of silhouettes ensuring flattering fits for different body types.

Head over to wearlively.com to purchase online, or visit stores in New York, Boston, Austin, and Chicago. Use Coupon Code MOMHINT for 15% off.

Clean Beauty

CLEAN RESERVE Travel Spray Layering Set - $48

This collection of convenient travel-size fragrances are eco-conscious and are made with sustainably sourced ingredients and recyclable packaging.

In honor of Earth Day, they've partnered with EarthDay.org to help protect the planet and its pollinators, nature’s essential workers.

Pollinators are vital for healthy plants and eco-systems. As an eco-conscious and sustainable fragrance collection, CLEAN RESERVE is sponsoring EarthDay.org’s Protect Our Species campaign to help bring awareness to the importance of protecting our planet’s pollinators.

Available at Sephora and sephora.com.

WAYB

WAYB's Pico Portable Car Seat - $380 | Deluxe Pico Travel Bag - $80 | Pico Cup Holder - $35 | Pico Travel Bag - $60 | Vehicle Seat Protector - $45

With Summer "Revenge Travel" in full swing, WAYB’s Pico Portable Car Seat is a total game-changer for family travel - whether its on the road or in the air - the sleek and ultra-lightweight compact folding seat has become a must-have for parents with little ones in tow (kids ages 2-5).

Weighing in at only eight pounds, the Pico is available in chic neutral colors with sleek aluminum frames.

It also features WAYB's AstroKnit -- a breathable and temperature-regulating wool mesh which keeps kiddos looking and feeling cool and comfortable all summer long!

Available at www.wayb.com

