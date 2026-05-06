Summer events with U of M Health West

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

U of M Health-West is preparing to enjoy the summer months with health at top of mind, announcing two events open to the public for participation.

On Thursday, June 18, the inaugural Regional Health Classic golf outing will take place at Quail Ridge in Grand Rapids. Golfers will support U of M Health-West's health efforts across their regional hospitals.

The event is $450 for a single golfer, or a team of four for $1,800. The event will take place from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Participants who register will receive a hoodie.

On July 22, runners of all ages can participate in the Metro Way 5K and West Fest at Quail Ridge in Grand Rapids from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. West Fest is a new addition this year, where live music, food trucks, inflatables, and activities will be available before and after the 5K. Registration for the event is $35, with a virtual option available for $30.

Michelle Geller, Managing Director of Regional Network Development, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the events.

Visit uofmhealthwest.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok