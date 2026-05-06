Summer camp registration open at the National Broadway Theatre

The National Broadway Theatre celebrates the art of theater while supporting local and national actors in a paid professional environment. Receiving a paycheck isn't just what separates the National Broadway Theatre from other local theater groups, however - the organization continues to give back with community engagement that includes educational opportunities such as the Young Artists Theatre Camp.

The Young Artists Theatre Camp is meant to introduce children to theater, where the basics of stage presence and acting are learned while building self-confidence. This year's summer program will have three different sessions: "A Mixed Up Fairytale" play, "The Lion King Kids" musical, and "Seussical Kids" musical. At the end of each day of the camp, campers will give a final performance of what they have been working on for that week. No prior theater experience is needed to sign up.

Dates run from July 31 through August 14, and each of the programs cost $175 per camper for the entire week. Camps run 8:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. daily at the Spectrum Theater, located at 160 Fountain St NE in Grand Rapids.

National Broadway Theatre founding artistic director Jacob Dunham visited the Morning Mix to share more about the camp.

Visit nationalbroadwaytheatre.org for more information and to register your child.

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