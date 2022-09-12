Suicide Awareness Month: What you need to know

September is Suicide Awareness Month and a time to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness and connect individuals to treatment services. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 10-24 and the rates are increasing.

Cathy Larson, NP of Behavioral Medicine at Spectrum Health West Michigan, discusses what Spectrum Health is doing to prevent suicide, and how you can identify the signs.

Red flags of someone considering suicide may include:



A loved one talking about feeling hopeless or feeling like a burden

Talking about suicide directly or indirectly,

Make an indirect comment sounding like “I wish I wasn’t here anymore”, or I wish I didn’t exist

Socially withdrawing from friends, family, and normal activities

Saying goodbye like they are going away forever

Giving away personal possessions

Impulsive or reckless behavior -- (like using increased amounts of alcohol or other substances)

If you're worried someone may be considering suicide, start the conversation by talking about the warning signs you’ve noticed. This may be comments such as “I noticed you've been more withdrawn... and you've been talking about feeling hopeless on your social media.” Then ask about their thoughts directly, followed by seeking help and staying with your loved one until further help is secured.

There are many different ways to seek help. Reach out to a healthcare worker, or reach out to the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 . Or call 911 and ask for someone with mental health experience, like a mental health crisis team, especially if the situation seems to be life-threatening.

More information can be found at spectrumhealth.org.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.