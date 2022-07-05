Subway adds 12 new sandwiches to their menu

Subway is introducing the Subway Series, an all-new menu of the 12 best sandwiches in Subway history.

The culinary experts at Subway spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations to come up with the 12 new mouth-watering sandwiches. They brought four of them to the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to show off the tasty flavors:

The Monster

The Boss

The Great Garlic

All American Club

Try these sandwiches for free on July 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Subway will be giving away up to one million 6-inch Subway Series subs at participating Grand Rapids locations.

Take a look at their complete menu by visiting subway.com.

