Suburbs Fest: where music and community meet

Rockin' the Suburbs is a podcast that discusses all forms of rock and pop music. Hosted by Jim Lenahan and Patrick Foster, the two hosted weekly online meetups during the pandemic and invited listeners for good music and conversation.

This lead to a desire to gather in-person, which has now become an annual event.

This year's Suburbs Fest will be in Grand Rapids, organized by Keith Jacobson. It is open to all ages and music lovers - no need to listen to the podcast to participate!

The Fest has three big events for August 1 and August 2. On August 1, live karaoke will be at The Dirty Shame Bar and Grill in Ada beginning at 8 P.M. Admission is free.

On Saturday, August 2, the Rockin' the Suburbs podcast will have a live taping beginning at 2 P.M. at Tip Top Deluxe Bar and Grill in downtown Grand Rapids. Local musicians will be guests on the show. At 9 P.M., a live music showcase featuring Indiana's Frank Muffin, Lansing's the Stick Arounds, and Grand Rapids' Money Soup are on the bill.

Admission to the podcast taping is free, while admission to the band showcase is $15.

Jim and Keith visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth and what audiences can expect for a weekend of fun, community, and music!

Visit suburbspod.com for more festival information. You can also follow the Pod on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok