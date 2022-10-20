Subscription boxes that'll make great holiday gifts for kids & teens

This holiday season, it's not all about the big bows and wrapped presents under the tree. Subscription boxes are trending big this year, and they make a great gift option because they're the gift that keeps on giving and they arrive right to the doorstep of your favorite person.

Check out this list of boxes perfect for any kid or teen in your life.

eat2explore

Explore the world through your kitchen with eat2explore’s kids’ subscription box service. Your kids will be immersed into a world of cultural experiences as you enjoy exotic ingredients and recipes from 18 different countries/regions like Italy, Mexico, Greece, Japan, and more! What’s really fun about these boxes is that unique spices and sauces are included in each box which is typically hard to find in most grocery stores. Each box includes recipes, history and geography, and is the perfect way to learn more about our world.

eat2explore provides three easy-to-follow recipes and a shopping list to purchase proteins and vegetables of their choice, as well as including hard-to-find spices and sauces. Once kids are done exploring the country, they’ll love they can track their "travels" with a sticker on their eat2explore passport and collect country flag pins, as well as a fun cooking tool that corresponds to each box.

The boxes can be purchased one box at a time, or through a monthly subscription. Available at eat2explore.com, Amazon , Williams Sonoma and Kohls.

Little Global Citizens

Teach children about countries from around the world, their cultures, and the importance of diversity and tolerance with Little Global Citizens. Families can use this subscription service as a full education unit to teach their children about a specific country, or for older children, use them as a foundation for additional work. Little Global Citizens offers a fun, engaging, and educational way to take a journey around a new country, from the comfort of home. The activities allow children to work on math, science, language skills, creativity, cooking, comprehension - and the important skills of empathy and global awareness. Each box is filled with items from that country including authentic guides, crafts, screen-free activities (games and puzzles), language skills, recipes, a storybook, and more! Past boxes included China, India, Kenya, Jamaica, Egypt, and Thailand.

OwlCrate Jr.

Encourage reading and make it fun with this award-winning subscription service. This monthly subscription box is curated for kids ages 8-12, and includes a brand-new novel, an exclusive letter from the author, plus cool activities, games, and fun goodies related to the theme of the month! Each monthly box includes books that are published within 45 days of the ship date. The books are either standalone stories or the first in a new series. Past themes included Code Breakers, Bump in the Night, Rebels & Rulebreakers, and more. Upcoming themes include Legendary Courage, Sagas & Swords, and Wondrous Worlds. Available for one-time box, three or six-month subscriptions.

GIRLS CAN! CRATE

Learn about history through women who have changed the world throughout time. Each month, a new subscription box celebrates the life of strong, diverse female role models such as Ella Fitzgerald, Florence Nightingale, Marie Curie, Frida Kahlo, Malala Yousafzai, Sally Ride, and more. Crates include the GIRLS CAN! 28-page activity book with an original story celebrating a featured woman and other fun activities, 2-3 hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) challenges with necessary supplies, a collectible button, and much more. Available at

The Pink Sugar Box

Give the gift that keeps on giving well past the holidays for the teenagers always wanting to try the latest in products with Pink Sugar Box! Curating thousands of chic, luxurious, and fun products a month, The Pink Sugar Box is a reminder that taking care of yourself should be a priority. Featuring 5 full-sized products that range from stylish jewelry to effective skincare, there’s something for everyone. It’s only $15 dollars, and you can cancel at any time.

Baketivity

Work, school, after-school programs, you name it! Family time becomes difficult to prioritize but with Baketivity, you can bring the entire family together for some fun! Baketivity kits make baking easy and FUN because it includes pre-measured ingredients, step-by-step instructions, and family activities! This kit can bring anyone together for a delicious treat and some memories you will never forget! From brownies to cakes, to even s’mores, this gift is perfect for the family with a major sweet tooth.