Sturgis returns as host to the Michigan Art Fest

Downtown Sturgis is celebrating local art and community at this year's Michigan Art Fest! The annual event returns to downtown Sturgis Friday, July 10 from 5 to 9 P.M.

The Art Fest will feature a Make and Take event at Open Door Gallery, as well as craft vendors, cariacture artists, face painting, balloon artists, food trucks, and more.

Additionally, the festival will present a screening of "Moana 2" beginning at 7 P.M. on Pleasant Avenue, and the Moon Howler Band will perform on North Street.

There is a lot to look forward to at this year's event! Ryan Conrod and Joann Grochowski visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit sturgisdowntown.com for more information.

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