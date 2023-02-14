Student artists wanted for spring Kids' Art Rocks! contest

In Coldwater, the Tibbits Opera House is one of the oldest theaters in Michigan. They're known for their history of fantastic performances, but they're also seeking out talented young artists to submit art for the theater's Kids Art Rocks! contest.

Kids’ Art Rocks! is a program of the Tibbits Foundation that mats and frames student artwork for lease by area businesses for a year. Prior to their lease, artwork hangs in the Tibbits gallery.'

Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade may enter their art into the contest; it's also open to homeschooled kids or schools outside of Branch County.

All pieces are then placed in front of a panel of judges, who will pick the top pieces to be framed. All artwork will be exhibited at Tibbits Art Gallery from May 3 to July 27.

Artwork must be unframed, on a minimum of 8 x 10-inch paper or another medium.

Submissions must be sent to the Tibbits Admin Offices, 93 W. Chicago by March 21. Artists must download, print & fill out the 2023 ARTIST BIOGRAPHY FORM and the 2023 Parent Permission Form.

To learn more about this contest and the rules, visit tibbits.org.