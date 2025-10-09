Strike for a Cause! Join the Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan for 'Pins for Peace' this Saturday

In a world full of conflict, one local non-profit is working to restore connection and build healthier communities. The Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan (DRCWM) is hosting its annual fundraiser, Pins for Peace, and you’re invited to a fun night out that supports peaceful resolutions across our region.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, October 11th, from 6-8 PM, at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming.

Pins for Peace is the DRCWM’s celebration of International Conflict Resolution Day. Guests will enjoy a night packed with fun, food, and community spirit, including bowling for all skill levels, a delicious dinner, a cash bar, and a brand-new silent auction featuring amazing items donated by local businesses. Plus, you’ll have a chance to win big in the 50/50 raffle.

A highlight of the evening will be honoring two community members whose dedication has made a significant impact on peaceful conflict resolution. Beth Wolf will be recognized as Volunteer of the Year for her tireless dedication and compassion in helping others have constructive conversations to reach their own agreements. Reverend Jeffrey Petersen will be celebrated as Community Peacemaker of the Year for his exceptional leadership in building understanding and fostering peace in West Michigan.

The DRCWM’s mission is simple but powerful: resolve conflict, restore connection, and promote healthier communities. They help people resolve disputes outside or alongside the legal system through mediation and restorative practices. These services are often offered on a sliding scale, or even free for community mental health clients and students receiving special education support, ensuring accessibility for all.

Last year, the DRCWM served over 2,700 individuals, resolved 735 conflicts, with an impressive 83% reaching full agreement, and waived over $23,000 in fees thanks to the generosity of supporters. Every ticket purchased for Pins for Peace helps fund this essential work, making peaceful resolutions possible right here in West Michigan.

Visit drcwm.org to get your tickets and learn more about this incredible organization.

