Stranger things await as Oddities on Ottawa returns for second year

Ready to get weird? Oddities on Ottawa, the ultimate Halloween block party, is set to take to the streets at Garage Bar!

The event’s return follows the resounding success of the inaugural party in 2024 with a mission to take this year's iteration to the "Next Level." A nationally-known DJ, FIGURE, will be performing the stage at the corner of Ottawa Avenue. His music will be the soundtrack to the full-scale street takeover.

he street will be packed with essential block party elements, including multiple beer tents, local food trucks, unique vendors, and even unique live performances from the unforgettable Plant Sluts. Be sure to plan your outfit carefully! The event will host a costume contest with prizes. It all takes place outside Garage Bar at 819 Ottawa Avenue NW.

Watch our interview to learn more. To see a complete list of entertainers and activities check out odditiesonottawa.com.

