Straight No Chaser brings "Top Shelf Tour" to Grand Rapids

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The nine men who make up Straight No Chaser know how to put on a concert. Actually, members of the band like Seggie Isho, don't call it a concert. They call it an experience. Fans of the group know it's an apropos moniker as the audience participation is at a high level at each of their shows.

You can join in on the fun next week! Isho, a baritone in the group, Zoomed in to our show this morning to tell us more about the upcoming show at DeVos Performance Hall on December 23rd. Watch the full interview and then don't forget to get those few remaining tickets!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok