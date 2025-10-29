'Storybook Hollow' attraction in Comstock Park adds shuttle service

A Comstock Park neighborhood is once again the setting for one of the area's most elaborate Halloween attractions, "The Haunting of Storybook Hollow." Created by ArtPrize award-winner Jennifer Dunahee and her family, the annual display has grown into a massive, front-and-backyard walk-thru at their private home, drawing bigger crowds every year.

With the massive influx of visitors to the neighborhood, Dunahee said that traffic and parking have become a significant concern. To address the issue, a special, free shuttle service was implemented this year to transport guests from off-site parking lots. She explained that Perrin Sportswear and Westgate Bowling, two nearby businesses, have pitched in and offered up their parking lots. In addition, both Magic Shuttle Bus Grand Rapids and Affordable Limousine have volunteered their services to shuttle guests.

The effort is especially important because the attraction raises thousands of dollars every year for the Humane Society of West Michigan. While the attraction is free to attend, Dunahee is hoping the public will help support the shelter with monetary donations or supplies.

‘The Haunting at Storybook Hollow’ is open through Saturday. While the display will be running, organizers note that the free shuttle will not be operating on Halloween night since the roads are closed for trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.

