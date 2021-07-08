Storyastic releasing three new board games to help people reconnect in-person

Now that it's safe to gather with friends and family again, it's time for the return of game night! But with over a year of isolation from others, along with an increase in technology and screen-time, people may need to brush up on their social skills.

Dana and Chip Brown create a fun board and card games designed to enhance the gamification of conversation; creating games where people can build relationships and engage with one another. The creators of "The Rank Game" joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the new game titles they've created that would be great to play during the next game night.

The founders of Storyastic created three new innovative card games: DRAUL, Betcha Switchup, and Swipe Swap Swindle. Each of the new games is unique and creative but leans into the game mechanics of classic card games and poker games, so they’re time-tested but feel very fresh:

DRAUL — The swift-swapping, flip-flopping, wild-wagering card game.

Betcha Switchup — The thrilling, exhilarating game of ever-changing wild cards.

Swipe Swap Swindle — The fast-dealing, free-wheeling game of stealing and concealing.

These games are available for pre-order on Kickstarter via StoryasticGames.com.